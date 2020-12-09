Menu
Cheryl Lea Mattison-Burns
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
KEARNEY - Cheryl Lea Mattison-Burns, 72, of Holdrege died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Private family memorial services will be at a later date.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Cheryl's wish for cremation. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Red Cloud to Edward and Keturah (Lain) Zade.
Cheryl married Dennis Huxoll in 1965. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Survivors include her four children: Christina Remmenga of Bertrand, Diana Ritzel of Gleason, Wisconsin, Edd Huxoll of Sutton and Robert Huxoll of Murrieta, California; siblings: Gwen Quig of Casper, Wyoming, and Virgil Zade of Red Cloud; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
