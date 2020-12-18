Cheryll, You were one tough Chick!! Your voice was unique, you knew what you wanted to say and you said it!! That is a trait to be admired. Your love for Loren D and you family was always obvious. No matter what you had to do or learn, you did if it was needed for any one of them. In this time of sorrow and pain, I always will remember on of my most memorable conversation with my Mom before she died and she promised me God would let her see the Happy Times. You will too Cheryll. Soar on those Eagles wings my dear!!



Sheryl Holt Friend December 18, 2020