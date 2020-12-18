KEARNEY - Cheryll Kay Peterson, 69, of Arnold died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Kearney Regional in Kearney. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tallin Church, 41196 NE 40, Gothenburg, NE 69138; with Rev. Dean Haidle officiating. Burial will be in Tallin Cemetery. A visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Arnold. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements and will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. She was born April 26,1951, in Lexington to Paul "Bub" and Geraldine (Robinson) Helmuth. In 1969, Cheryll married Loren D. Peterson. Survivors include her husband, Loren D. of Arnold; sons: James of Central City, and Cory of Arnold; sister, Jeanne Malcom of Cozad; and four grandchildren.
I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you. I’ll always remember your beautiful soul. Lovingly, Brenda Goodsell
Brenda Goodsell
Friend
December 22, 2020
Loren Dee, Cory, James and families, We were heart broken to hear of Cheryll's untimely passing. I can only imagine the void that will be left in your hearts without her. I will miss our many chats with her on Facebook. She was so full of life and energy, it is hard to believe she is gone. We are so sorry we won't be able to attend her memorial service, but our Love & Prayers will be with all of you. May the memories of all the wonderful times you shared with her give comfort to your aching hearts on the sad days ahead. Our Deepest Sympathy is with you. Leo & Judy Dailey
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Family
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Charles Foran
December 21, 2020
Emily Haubenschild
December 21, 2020
I only had the pleasure of knowing her for a couple of years. She is such a wonderful lady and beautiful soul. I know she loved the Lord and her family. She can rest easy knowing she left this world with a glowing legacy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone as we celebrate her life during this time.
Casey Oswald
December 20, 2020
My condolences to the family
Weldon Wilhelm
Acquaintance
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear .
Jerry Rookstool
Family
December 19, 2020
Peterson Family, We are so sorry to hear of Cheryll's passing. Always enjoyed visiting with her whenever we would see each other. Cherish your memories.
Janice Werner
Friend
December 18, 2020
Cheryll lived life with a zest for loyalty, honesty, dedication, and love for her family. My fondest memories include Cheryll holding her cup of coffee, talking and laughing. She was one special gal and touched many lives in many ways. Prayers for comfort and peace to her family now and in the days to come.
Sue Oman
Friend
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Mary Mihm
Friend
December 18, 2020
Cheryll, You were one tough Chick!! Your voice was unique, you knew what you wanted to say and you said it!! That is a trait to be admired. Your love for Loren D and you family was always obvious. No matter what you had to do or learn, you did if it was needed for any one of them. In this time of sorrow and pain, I always will remember on of my most memorable conversation with my Mom before she died and she promised me God would let her see the Happy Times. You will too Cheryll. Soar on those Eagles wings my dear!!
Sheryl Holt
Friend
December 18, 2020
Gary and I are so very sorry for the loss of Cheryll. She was such a big part of your family as a wife, a mom, grandma, and special person to many. There's no doubt that she rested in peace feeling loved and cared for by all of you. She was lucky to have you near and to see her grandchildren growing and thriving. May God give you strength and wisdom during this difficult time.
Gary & Margaret Ann Mills
Friend
December 17, 2020
Cher, you were my sister from another life. I loved you, respected you, admired you. Only you and I get the connection we had. There is never enough time to say and do the things we should. There is a hole in my heart that will never be filled. My love to all of you- Loren Dee, James, Cory, Jeanne, Mitch and your families. Look how lucky we were to have this beautiful woman in our lives.
Vicky Hendricks
Friend
December 17, 2020
Cheryll was a very kind and talented lady. It was obvious she loved her job at Hidden Valley Campground!