HASTINGS - Chester Ray Hart, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.

Private family burial will be at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.

There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.

Merten Butler Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.

Chester was born on May 17, 1946 to Harry and Margaret (Bennett) Hart in Marion, Indiana.

In 1971 he married Peggy I. Hermanson.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Campbell; brother, Paul Bennett; sisters, Stella Holcomb and Della Hart all of Converse, Indiana.

Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 1, 2021.