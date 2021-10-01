Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chester Ray Hart
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
HASTINGS - Chester Ray Hart, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.
Private family burial will be at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.
There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.
Merten Butler Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Chester was born on May 17, 1946 to Harry and Margaret (Bennett) Hart in Marion, Indiana.
In 1971 he married Peggy I. Hermanson.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Campbell; brother, Paul Bennett; sisters, Stella Holcomb and Della Hart all of Converse, Indiana.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westminster United Presbyterian Church
Campbell, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Chet and had been friends for 69 years. When you found me you would find chet when we were growing up. He was like a brother. God Bless
Rick Bragg
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results