YAKIMA, Wash. - Chester C. Hinton, 92, of Yakima died Dec. 5, 2020, at Landmark Care Home in Yakima.

A memorial service will be next summer at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Chester was born April 21, 1928, in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to Chester and Blanche (London) Hinton. He graduated from Chestnuthill High School near Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, in 1947. In November 1950, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. During a leave before shipping out to Korea, Chester married Freda Marion Handelong of Bangor Junction on June 3, 1951, in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

In Korea he served as a surgical technician in the 2nd Army, 22nd Evac Hospital at Pusan, South Korea. Chester was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in late October 1952. Then moved to Tacoma Park, Maryland, and worked at printing books. Growing tired of the city they moved to Axtell where they farmed until 1968. They then moved to Shelton where he stayed until 2010, when he had taken ill, and moved to Yakima, to his son's home.

Chester loved baseball as a young man, was a talented farmer, builder, fabricator, welder and mechanic. He always had a big vegetable garden. He loved studying the Bible and was even a preacher and teacher at his local Seventh-day Adventist Church of which he was a lifelong member.

Survivors include his son, Steve Hinton and his wife Kristy of Yakima; two grandchildren, Joshua (Morgan) Hinton and Jordan Hinton, a great-granddaughter Harper Hinton, all of Kearney; brother, William (Harriet) Hinton of Sun City, Arizona, and several nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Blanche; his wife Freda Hinton in 2009; his daughter, Linda Hinton in 2010; and his sisters, Betty Snyder and Esther Locke.

No memorials are requested.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 12, 2020.