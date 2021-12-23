Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher W. Brockman
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Christopher W. Brockman, 56, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Mark De Kluyver officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
27
Interment
Kearney Cemetery
Kearney , NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.