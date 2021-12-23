KEARNEY - Christopher W. Brockman, 56, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Mark De Kluyver officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 23, 2021.