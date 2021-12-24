KEARNEY - Christopher Wayne Brockman, 56, of Kearney, formerly of Grove Center, Ky., died at Kearney Regional Medical Center from long-term health complications.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Mark De Kluyver officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
He was born April 3, 1965, to John and Mary Jayne Brockman in Kearney. Chris graduated from Kearney High in 1983 and later attended the Culinary Institute of DC. He was employed by the Job Corps for more than 10 years in Dennison Iowa, Treasure Island, Calif., and Morganfield, Ky., as a culinary instructor and center director. He then transferred to the Union County School District as the food service director, and later by the Muhlenberg County Board of Education holding the same position. Chris enjoyed automotive racing and hunting. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his father and mother, John and Mary Jayne Brockman of Kearney; two brothers, Steve and Sue Brockman of Thomasville, Ga., and Kurt Brockman of Kearney; one son, David and wife, Sarah Brockman of Sturgis, Ky.; one daughter, Amanda and husband, Cody Shelton of Sullivan, Ky.; six grandchildren; and two nieces.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vern and Orpha Brockman; as well as Dorothy and Ray Alloway.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 24, 2021.