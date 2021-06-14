Christopher Kelley

Kearney resident, 33

IOWA CITY, IOWA - Christopher J. Kelley, 33, of Kearney died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa as the result of a car accident in Iowa. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Christopher was born Aug. 12, 1987, in Kearney to Candy (Halliwell) McMullen. He was baptized Feb. 1, 1997, and confirmed on Oct. 17, 2004. He went to Northeast and graduated from Kearney Catholic High School in 2005. He was employed at the City of Kearney. Christopher enjoyed sports, gaming, and was especially good at cornhole. He will be remembered as a good person who devoted his life to his friends and family.

Survivors include his mother, Candy McMullen of Kearney; sisters, Jamie (Curtiss) Spangler of Kearney and Jacy (Kevin) Mays of Castlerock, Colorado; nieces, Kaitlyn Spangler and Bailey Spangler both of Kearney and Krista Dillenback of Lincoln; nephews, Andrew and Ryan Mays both of Castlerock, Colorado; uncle Dennis (Robin) Mazankowski; grandmother Joyce Wood; stepfather, Bill McMullen; cousins; and all of his cornhole family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harley Wood; and an aunt, Connie Nutt.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.