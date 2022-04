IOWA CITY, Iowa - Christopher J. Kelley, 33, of Kearney died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.