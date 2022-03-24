POND CREEK, Oklahoma - Beloved mother, sister, daughter and grandmother Christine 'Christy' Marie Lauber, 58, of Milford, died Thursday March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milford High School gymnasium, 301 South G St.

Visitation will be 1-9 p.m. today and Friday with family greeting relatives and friends 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lauber Funeral Home in Milford.

Christy was born in Fremont, Neb., on May 14, 1963, the eldest child of James and Elenore (Hansen) Merritt. She was a 1981 graduate of Geneva High School and went on to attend Kearney State College where she obtained her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education in 1986. During her college years she was also a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. Christy was a teacher for several years at various schools, including Beatrice, Milford, Lincoln Cavett and Pershing elementaries. She was adored and coined a "favorite teacher" by many of her students.

In addition to being an educator, Christy developed a passion for dancing at a young age which continued into her adult life as she opened her own dance studio "Step Above," in Beaver Crossing, located above her husband's mortuary. Many of her family's dearest memories include times where she would spontaneously burst out in song and dance.

In the past several years, Christy began pursuing another passion of interior decorating where she established her own business, Lauber Decorating Den. Christy enjoyed helping others transform their homes into beautiful masterpieces using her creativity, wisdom and knowledge of aesthetics. Christy was also involved heavily in her community serving as a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader and Bible School director along with various other roles within Milford's United Methodist Church.

One of Christy's biggest values was family and she is considered the "glue" that held her family together. Christy was married to her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Lauber on June 28, 1986, in Norfolk. From this union came four children, Whitney, twins Michael and Madison, and Regan Lauber. Christy loved Bill and the two of them were considered partners in crime as they were avid travelers and companions. She enjoyed participating in several activities with her husband including boating, skiing, scuba diving and flying.

Christy is remembered for her kind, gentle spirit, ability to light up any room she entered, infectious laugh, along with being a cherished grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Colton Chrisman of Lincoln; son Michael Lauber and girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman of Lincoln, and daughter Madison Lauber and boyfriend Caden Foster, of Austin Texas; grandchildren Carver and Kyla Chrisman of Lincoln; mother and father James and Elenore Merritt, of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Kathie Merritt of Kearney; brother and sister-in-law David and Heidi Merritt; sister and brother-in-law Cary and Brent Meyer, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Patrick Hammond, all of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Sharon Lauber, brothers-in-law Brad and Bryan Lauber, all of Geneva; aunt Leanna Jacobson of Ames, Iowa; cousins Melissa Downey of Overland Park, Kan., and Joel Jacobson of Ankeny, Iowa; along with many nephews and nieces.

Christy is preceded in death by her grandparents Willis and Margaret Merritt, Carl and Marie Hansen; uncles Kenneth and LeRoy Hansen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wendell and Norma Lauber.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 24, 2022.