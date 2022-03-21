Menu
Cindy M. Bartholomew
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
KEARNEY - Cindy M. Bartholomew, 61, of Kearney died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the CHI Health Good Samaitan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Prairie Center Cemetery at Havens Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Relay For Life.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the sudden loss of Cindy! She was such a strong lady yet always showed such softness. She will be missed! My prayers for your healing.
Marisa Joudrey
Work
March 23, 2022
Sorry to hear of your loss! Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time! May God give you and your children comfort Rest In Peace Cindy
Shelly and Brad White
Work
March 21, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the Bartholomew family during this difficult time.
Dallas Zimmer
Other
March 19, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear this. Prayers for your family during this hard time. Gods Speed my friend Cindy!
Theresa Baack
Friend
March 19, 2022
Hey buddy. So sorry for your loss. Cindy was a great woman. I was fortunate to have met her. Sending prayers to you and your family.
John Snider
March 19, 2022
