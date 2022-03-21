KEARNEY - Cindy M. Bartholomew, 61, of Kearney died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the CHI Health Good Samaitan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Prairie Center Cemetery at Havens Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Relay For Life
.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 21, 2022.