KEARNEY - Cindy M. Bartholomew, 61, of Kearney died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the CHI Health Good Samaitan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.firstlutherankearney.org
--
Cindy was born Aug. 30, 1960, in Kearney to Maurice and Peggy (Sheen) Smallcomb. She graduated from Gibbon High School in 1978. Cindy worked at Anderson Wrecking in Kearney for many years. In 1990 she began working for West Pharmaceutical Company in Kearney.
Cindy married Brent Bartholomew on Sept. 5, 1992, in Kearney. Her kids and family were her life. She was always happy to tell you all about her kids, and what they were up to, and how proud she was of them. They meant the world to her and she would have done anything for each and everyone of them. With family being such a strong point in her life, she loved spending all the time with her family that she could. She lived for the family vacations they would take in the summers along with all the bonding and memories that entailed. No matter the cost or time it took, Cindy would instantly drop whatever she was doing to make sure that her children had everything they needed. From the very moment they could open their eyes, until the day she passed, she always made sure her kids had the best opportunity to succeed, love and prosper in their future lives. Cindy was a wonderful mother and wife, but not only to her own children. She had a special place in her heart for babies, small children, and simply anyone in need. She took it upon herself to make everyone feel loved, cared for and protected. Cindy always had a calm and collected manner. When she was around, you just knew that everything was going to be alright and under control. She had a special way of making you feel that way.
Cindy was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. She was very passionate about Relay For Life
. She enjoyed going to garage sales and finding a great bargain.
Survivors include her husband, Brent Bartholomew of Kearney; sons, Brock Bartholomew of Gretna, Bryce Bartholomew, Chad Bartholomew, Colby Bartholomew, all of Kearney; daughter, Caty Bartholomew of Kearney; sisters, Sheryl Mitchell of Elm Creek, Judy and Leroy Hayes of Cambridge; brother, Chuck Smallcomb of Gibbon; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Judy Bartholomew of Taylor; sister-in-law, Shonna and Ty Behmerwohld of Kearney; along with many nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Gard; brothers, Jim and Mark Smallcomb; and niece Gayle Smallcomb.
Memorials are suggested to Relay For Life
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.