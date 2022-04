KEARNEY - Claudia Hernandez-Alcaraz, 32, of Lexington died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose Chavez officiating. Face coverings will be required to enter. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.