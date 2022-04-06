KEARNEY - Clifford E. Sovereign, 94, of Kearney died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Mount Carmel Keens Memorial Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 719 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 6, 2022.