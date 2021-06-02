OMAHA - Clifford E. Tillemans, 63, of Gibbon died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Douglas County Health VA Center in Omaha.
Ggraveside services are 9:57 a.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team in conjunction with the North Platte Funeral Honors Team.
A celebration of Clifford's life will follow at Platte Valley Brewery from 1 p.m.-???
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth's Regional Medical Burn Center.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.