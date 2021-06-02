Menu
Clifford E. Tillemans
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
OMAHA - Clifford E. Tillemans, 63, of Gibbon died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Douglas County Health VA Center in Omaha.
Ggraveside services are 9:57 a.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team in conjunction with the North Platte Funeral Honors Team.
A celebration of Clifford's life will follow at Platte Valley Brewery from 1 p.m.-???
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth's Regional Medical Burn Center.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condoelnces. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Platte Valley Brewery
NE
Jun
4
Graveside service
9:45a.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Knew you mother and father when we live in Elm Creek.
Sherrill Chaney
June 3, 2021
