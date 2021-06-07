Clifford Tillemans

Gibbon resident, 63

OMAHA - Clifford E. Tillemans, 63, of Gibbon died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Douglas County Health VA Center in Omaha.

A graveside service will be held at 9:57 a.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team in conjunction with the North Platte Funeral Honors Team.

A celebration of Clifford's life will follow at Platte Valley Brewery from 1:00 pm to ???

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

--

Clifford Eugene Tillemans was born July 18, 1957, in York to Lyle Jerome and Jolietta (Bousch) Tillemans. The family moved to Elm Creek and later to Kearney. He attended Kearney Catholic High School graduating with the class of 1975. Clifford began his career at West Pharmaceuticals that fall and on May 8, 1976, he married Susan Thompson. To this union two daughters were blessed. Clifford worked 33 years at West Company with many of those years spent on the Union Board including 10 years as Union President. Following his retirement, Clifford worked as a crossing guard for Gibbon Public Schools for several years.

Clifford enjoyed making his own homemade brew and was an avid coin and gun collector. He was member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Tillemans of Gibbon; daughters, Mandy (Brandon) Sievers of Gibbon and Brandie (Logan Jording) Lehman of Bellevue; grandchildren, Grace and Emily Sievers and Morgan Lehman and Quintin Freeman; siblings, Joe (LaRette) Tilleman of Hastings, Helen Ostdiek of David City, Polly Hahne of Overland Park, Kansas, Jerry (Sharon) Tillemans of Hastings, Linda (Jerry) Frerichs of Hastings, Bill (Pam) Tillemans of Grand Island, Lola (Cyle) Coffey of Riverdale, Sharon (Chris) Sedano of Red Cloud and John (Kathy) Tillemans of Ravenna; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews as well as extended family and friends.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Frank Ostdiek.

Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth's Region Medical Burn Center.

