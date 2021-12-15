Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
6 Entries
Nancy and Clydene - I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. He was a great man and I enjoyed the few times I got to visit with him when I got to go with my Mom and Dad to Nebraska to visit or when your family came to visit us. also when he visited Dad after Mom's passing. Ed and Fay Rhoadarmer
Ed Rhoadarmer
Family
January 14, 2022
JoAnn and I were so sorry to hear about Clyde. What a fine gentleman he was. I personally always enjoyed seeing and visiting with him. He served our country! He was one of the few WW II vets still living. He was indeed a member of the Greatest Generation. We all should be so thankful there were people like Clyde in the world. My he Rest In Peace.
Peace to you all,
Dwight and JoAnn Jones
Dwight Jones
Friend
December 18, 2021
Dear Nancy & Clydene & families, We wish that we could be there with you at this time, but we hope that you know how much your Dad meant to us. He & your Mom will be in our hearts forever. Please make a batch of Butterscotch Chip cookies in remembrance of the "good times" that we all shared with your Dad - and play a game of "grab the spoon" too. With lots of Love, Sue & Tricia
Sue Batie
Family
December 17, 2021
My sincerest sympathies are extended to each of Clyde´s family members. I have fond memories of Clyde and Doris growing up on the farm neighboring theirs. What a wonderful long life he was blessed with. God´s Blessings to each of you.
Linda (Young) Nicholson
Other
December 16, 2021
Clyde and Doris was a wonderful family to help out at Pinnacle Bank of Lexington. I enjoyed their visits every-time they came in to see me. I felt like I knew their entire family (some I knew more than others). You never forget a great family like Clyde and Doris. Bless their hearts.