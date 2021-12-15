JoAnn and I were so sorry to hear about Clyde. What a fine gentleman he was. I personally always enjoyed seeing and visiting with him. He served our country! He was one of the few WW II vets still living. He was indeed a member of the Greatest Generation. We all should be so thankful there were people like Clyde in the world. My he Rest In Peace.



Peace to you all,



Dwight and JoAnn Jones

Dwight Jones Friend December 18, 2021