LEXINGTON - Clyde V. Rhoadarmer, 99, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Avamere in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Venedith Vargas officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment with military honors will be at Overton Cemetery.

He was born May 6, 1922, in Keota, Colo., to Benjamin and Myrtle (Hodgson) Rhoadarmer.

Clyde married Doris Bell on May 29, 1941. She preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 2000.

Clyde then married Lois Collins on April 22, 2001. She preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2012.

Survivors include his daughters, Nancy Purintun of Kearney and Clydene Purintun of Yukon, Okla.; sister, Flora Hines of Medford, Ore.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with one great-great grandchild on the way.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2021.