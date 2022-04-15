SEWARD - Colene Schneller-Hruby, 54, of Kearney died Friday, April 1, 2022, in Seward.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

She was born on March 28, 1968, in Kearney to Stanford and Wilda Schneller.

She married Charlie Brown in 1987, and they later divorced. She then married Gene Hruby, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Joseph Brown of Seward and Wilda Hruby of Lincoln; brothers, Wally Martin of Nappanee and Paul Martin of Kearney; sister, Rhonda Tucker of Kearney; and one grandson.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 15, 2022.