SEWARD - Colene "Sweet Pea" Schneller, 52, formerly of Kearney, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Seward Family Medical Center in Seward. Services will be 4 p.m. today at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Colene was born March 28, 1968, in Kearney to Stanford and Wilda Schneller. Survivors include her sons, Joseph Brown of Seward and Samual Graves of Omaha; daughter, Wilda Hruby of Lincoln; grandson, Royal Hruby of Omaha; sister, Rhonda Tucker of Kearney; brothers, Wally Martin of Naponee and Paul Martin of Kearney.