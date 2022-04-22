SEWARD - Colene "Sweet Pea" Schneller, 52, formerly of Kearney, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Seward Family Medical Center in Seward.

Services will be 4 p.m. today at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Colene was born March 28, 1968, in Kearney to Stanford and Wilda Schneller.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Brown of Seward and Samual Graves of Omaha; daughter, Wilda Hruby of Lincoln; grandson, Royal Hruby of Omaha; sister, Rhonda Tucker of Kearney; brothers, Wally Martin of Naponee and Paul Martin of Kearney.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.