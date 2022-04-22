Menu
Colene 'Sweet Pea' Schneller
SEWARD - Colene "Sweet Pea" Schneller, 52, formerly of Kearney, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Seward Family Medical Center in Seward.
Services will be 4 p.m. today at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Colene was born March 28, 1968, in Kearney to Stanford and Wilda Schneller.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph Brown of Seward and Samual Graves of Omaha; daughter, Wilda Hruby of Lincoln; grandson, Royal Hruby of Omaha; sister, Rhonda Tucker of Kearney; brothers, Wally Martin of Naponee and Paul Martin of Kearney.
