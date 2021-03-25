Menu
Coral E. Rupprecht
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Coral E. Rupprecht, 90, of Wheaton, Illinois, and Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her daughter's home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Warrenville, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Corinthian Co-op, c/o Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Coral devoted much of her time during the last decades to starting and running the co-op with her dear friend, Marilyn Spradley. It serves to provide clothing, kitchen supplies, etc., for students in need.
She was born July 14, 1930, in Canada.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney is assisting the family with local arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
29W, Warrenville, IL
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have been thinking about Coral and how much we all miss her with us. She was always lots of fun to gather around at various events!!!
[email protected]
March 16, 2022
Coral has been such a WONDERFUL PERSON ALL HER LIFE!!! She was ready to help anyone in any situation. Art, we are praying lots for you and your families and please know we are with you in all.
Jan and Tom Kay
March 27, 2021
