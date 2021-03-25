KEARNEY - Coral E. Rupprecht, 90, of Wheaton, Illinois, and Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her daughter's home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Warrenville, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Corinthian Co-op, c/o Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Coral devoted much of her time during the last decades to starting and running the co-op with her dear friend, Marilyn Spradley. It serves to provide clothing, kitchen supplies, etc., for students in need.
She was born July 14, 1930, in Canada.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney is assisting the family with local arrangements.
