Corey Ostdiek

Hastings resident, 35

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Corey Martin Ostdiek, 35, of Hastings died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Rochester, Minnesota.

Family will be greeting friends from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. CST, today at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City.

Parish Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. CST today at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. CST today at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City

Burial is today at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, David City

Chermok Funeral Home of David City is in charge of arrangements.

--

He was born on July 4, 1986, to Frank and Helen(Tillemans) Ostdiek in Beloit, Kan. He attended Mankato Elementary School and after his family moved to David City, he attended Aquinas High School, graduating in 2005. He went on to Hastings Community College, starting out in Culinary Arts, but later earning an Associate's Degree in Business.

Corey married Sara Joy Hutson on June 13, 2009. Two sons were born to this union. He worked at the Walmart in Hastings and continued his employment there for 15 years until his death. He always enjoyed working with the public and his Walmart associates in the Hastings store. Corey was an outgoing, social person, who was a friend to all. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America while in school and later became a BSA leader of Pack 32, being active with his sons, Zachary, age 9 and Eli, age 6. He also enjoyed taking his boys fishing and spending quality time with them. His life focused on family, friends and his children. He also enjoyed golfing, cooking, grilling, baking and being an amateur chef whenever the occasion arose. He was also a big Husker Fan, following the teams through wins and losses.

Survivors include his wife, Sara; sons, Zachary Frank and Eli Wayne Ostdiek; mother, Helen Ostdiek of David City; brother, John Ostdiek and his daughter, Adele; sister, Chanda (Chris), and children, Addison, Haily and Tyler of Yankton, SD; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank in 2010; grandparents, Irene and Herman Ostdiek and Joleta and Lyle Tillemans; and uncles, Vern Ostdiek, and Clifford Tillemans.

Visit chermokfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.