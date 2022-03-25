Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Corinne Olmsted
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
Send Flowers
KEARNEY - Corinne Olmsted, 88, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Jeff Wulf will officiate and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Faith United Methodist Church Building Fund, Phase II.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
1623 Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heartfelt sympathies to family and friends. I'll never forget Aunt Corinne coming all the way to D.C. for my Navy retirement. It meant so much to me.
Bev "Bambi" Kelsey
March 25, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results