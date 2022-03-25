KEARNEY - Corinne Olmsted, 88, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Jeff Wulf will officiate and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Faith United Methodist Church Building Fund, Phase II.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2022.