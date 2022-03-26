KEARNEY - Corinne Olmsted, 88, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Jeff Wulf will officiate and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Corinne was born on April 8, 1933, in rural Buffalo County near Kilgore Island to Dewey and Laura (Kirk) Day. She attended Longfellow High School in Kearney and graduated with the class of 1950.
She married Robert "Bob" Olmsted on Dec. 30, 1951, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Corinne served as the Clerk of the District Court in Kearney until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. She was also a member of the Buffalo County Republican Women, Business and Professional Women's Group and the Kenwood PTA. Corinne was also involved in various church activities and served on several committees throughout the years.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn and Jonathan Habben of Nebraska City, Karen Olmsted and Robert Sinsel of Alma and Barbara and David Runge of Kearney; brother, Dennis and Sandy Day of Gibbon; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with several other extended family and friends.
Corinne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; infant daughter, Nancy; four sisters; and two brothers.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Faith United Methodist Church Building Fund, Phase II.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2022.