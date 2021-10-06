Menu
Corlene Zwiener
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, a heart still filled with love for her family and home, stopped beating.
Corlene Zwiener of rural Pleasanton passed away at the age of 96 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Due to a family emergency, the family will hold private family services.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Fire and Rescue Department.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 6, 2021.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
Sympathy to your family. She was a special lady.
Ila Gibbons and family
Family
October 5, 2021
