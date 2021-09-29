LINCOLN - Creig Eugene Mills, 65, of Holdrege died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Bryan Health – West Campus in Lincoln. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 3-5 p.m. Creig was born March 19, 1956, at Loup City to Douglas III and Joyce (Livermore) Mills. Creig married Rebecca Engelhardt. Survivors include his children, Luke Mills of Holdrege, Paul Mills of Kearney, Caleb Mills of Kansas City, Kansas, Amber Mills of Savannah, Georgia, and Nayle Mills of Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Joyce Mills of Holdrege; four siblings, Peggy Neth of Broken Bow, Pam Canady of Calumet, Michigan, Rusty Mills of Warsaw, Indiana, and Amy Keller of Holdrege; along with eight grandchildren.
Our deepest sympathy to luke and to your entire family dave worked with creig he wasso good to dave we will neverforget how he helped him we are heartbroken
The johnson family
October 1, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with the family. We enjoyed knowing Creig while he was pastor at the Weissert Church of God. Rest in peace.
Claris and Charlene Connely
Friend
October 1, 2021
Luke & Paul. My deepest condolences on the loss of your Dad & such a wonderful man of Jesus.
Many fond memories of when you two were smaller & esp living behind the Libary. Brother wasn't that a fun one to prepare to make into your home... Glad your Father will no-longer have to be pitch hitting around his health & is safely home w/our Jesus fully restored awaiting his beautiful sons. Love ya buddy...Roy
Roy Brand
September 30, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you. Paul, I remember you from Youth Group. Pam, I use to work with you.. Extending my sympathy.