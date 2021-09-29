LINCOLN - Creig Eugene Mills, 65, of Holdrege died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Bryan Health – West Campus in Lincoln.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 3-5 p.m.

Creig was born March 19, 1956, at Loup City to Douglas III and Joyce (Livermore) Mills.

Creig married Rebecca Engelhardt.

Survivors include his children, Luke Mills of Holdrege, Paul Mills of Kearney, Caleb Mills of Kansas City, Kansas, Amber Mills of Savannah, Georgia, and Nayle Mills of Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Joyce Mills of Holdrege; four siblings, Peggy Neth of Broken Bow, Pam Canady of Calumet, Michigan, Rusty Mills of Warsaw, Indiana, and Amy Keller of Holdrege; along with eight grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.