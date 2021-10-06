KEARNEY - Crystal L. Hoskins, 73, of Franklin died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Graveside services and inurnment will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Naponee Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Stearns officiating.

Hutchins Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation services.

--

Crystal Dierking Hoskins was born Oct. 30, 1947, at Naponee, the daughter of Adam and Mary Belle (Allen) Dierking. She grew up on the family farm northwest of Naponee. In her younger years she attended Naponee schools and graduated from Franklin High School with the Class of 1965.

Following graduation, Crystal went to work for the BNSF railroad and worked as a billing clerk. While working full time she raised her two children, Tony and Tami. After 30 years, she retired and moved to Franklin to care for her mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

In her free time, Crystal loved to quilt and has many quilts as a product of her handiwork. She also had a passion for genealogy. She has much historical information for her family. She was an active member of the Naponee American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, son, Tony Hoskins of Prescott, Iowa and his children Loren and Ella Hoskins; her daughter, Tami Bartels and husband Sid of Imperial and their children Jesse Callahan and Makala and Hunter Bartels; great-grandchildren, Rain Duda, Trystan and Finnigan Callahan; her sister, Twila Curry of Minden; along with other relatives and friends.

Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary Belle; and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.



Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 6, 2021.