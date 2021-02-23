Menu
Dale Haller
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
KEARNEY - Dale Haller, 77, of Merna died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Merna United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Dale was born Oct. 14, 1943, at Litchfield to Leo Edward and Carrie (Obermiller) Haller.
On Aug. 5, 1962, Dale married Kathryn Mooney.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Merna; children, Kim Haller of Lincoln, Keri Schneringer of Callaway and Scott Haller of Central City; brother, Gary Haller of New Haven, Connecticut; sister, VirJean Adams of Ainsworth; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary
Broken Bow, NE
Feb
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Merna United Methodist Church
Merna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Jeanne Coleman
March 12, 2021
Kathy, my prayers are with you. It was an honor to be Dale's doctor for many years. Gordon Hrnicek
gordon hrnicek
Friend
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Wish we could have attended in person.
Craig & Betsy Spanel
Friend
February 25, 2021
Tedd Schmitz and family. Praying for all. We Love you Dale
February 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lane and Rhonda Sommer
Classmate
February 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
mary fisher
Acquaintance
February 24, 2021
have great memories he come to aunt and uncle house edith and albert senff i was there nephew we had some good times to playing baseball also
dennis daddow
Friend
February 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
February 23, 2021
Condolences to the family. I sold seed for Holdrege Seed and Farm Supply in the 90's, and Dale was a seed dealer for me. I always liked his calm behavior when I came to settle up or order more seed. So sorry for your loss! RIP Dale!
Kelly Swanson
Friend
February 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dale was a great member of the neighborhood. We will miss him.
Peggy Adams Jensen
Neighbor
February 22, 2021
Love To Brother Dale and Family. Brother ,Friend, Life Long Buddy, R.I.P. Love & Peace ( untill ) We Meet again.
Jed Mooney
Brother
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results