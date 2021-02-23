KEARNEY - Dale Haller, 77, of Merna died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Merna United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Dale was born Oct. 14, 1943, at Litchfield to Leo Edward and Carrie (Obermiller) Haller.
On Aug. 5, 1962, Dale married Kathryn Mooney.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Merna; children, Kim Haller of Lincoln, Keri Schneringer of Callaway and Scott Haller of Central City; brother, Gary Haller of New Haven, Connecticut; sister, VirJean Adams of Ainsworth; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 23, 2021.