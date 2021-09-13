Menu
Dale A. Hollibaugh
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Dale A. Hollibaugh, 67, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, Sumner, Kearney and Grand Island, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Omaha.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the West Center Chapel, followed by celebration of life at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Overton. The family requests everyone to wear a mask.

To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please go to heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Heafey-Hoffmann-dworak-Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.

--

Dale was born July 4, 1954, at Sydney to Dale and Phyllis Hollibaugh.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Josh, Sylvia, Jackson and Kinsey Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Josiah, Megan, Olivia, Brianna, Hudson, Ethan Hollibaugh and Nicholas; daughter, Sarah Dee Hollibaugh; mother, Phyllis Hollibaugh; siblings, Cathy, Chris, Bob and Mike.

He was preceded in death by grandparents; father, Dale L. Hollibaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Naomi Hothem.

Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
