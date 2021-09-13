OMAHA - Dale A. Hollibaugh, 67, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, Sumner, Kearney and Grand Island, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Omaha.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the West Center Chapel, followed by celebration of life at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Overton. The family requests everyone to wear a mask.
To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please go to heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Heafey-Hoffmann-dworak-Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.
--
Dale was born July 4, 1954, at Sydney to Dale and Phyllis Hollibaugh.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Josh, Sylvia, Jackson and Kinsey Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Josiah, Megan, Olivia, Brianna, Hudson, Ethan Hollibaugh and Nicholas; daughter, Sarah Dee Hollibaugh; mother, Phyllis Hollibaugh; siblings, Cathy, Chris, Bob and Mike.
He was preceded in death by grandparents; father, Dale L. Hollibaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Naomi Hothem.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.