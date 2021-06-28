Dale & Elaine hired me 32 years ago. He was much more than my boss, he was a friend to both Diane and myself. They even became our kids godparents. He was an extremely generous employer and truly treated his employees as family. It is one of the reasons many of us have been with him for over 30 years. He had a real heart for teaching and took time to train many of us. Most of what I know is because of Dale. God bless you my friend. You are missed.

Corey Troyer Friend June 29, 2021