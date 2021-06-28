KEARNEY - Dale D. Nispel, 80, of Kearney died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
I am saddened about the passing of Dale. He was a person that I had the highest respect. He will never be replaced, because he was one of a kind. My condolences to Elaine, Mark and David.
William Orsborn
Work
July 4, 2021
Dale & Elaine hired me 32 years ago. He was much more than my boss, he was a friend to both Diane and myself. They even became our kids godparents. He was an extremely generous employer and truly treated his employees as family. It is one of the reasons many of us have been with him for over 30 years. He had a real heart for teaching and took time to train many of us. Most of what I know is because of Dale. God bless you my friend. You are missed.
Corey Troyer
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dale gave me my first job out of school. Worked for him for 10 years. Sad to hear of his passing.