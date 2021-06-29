Menu
Dale D. Nispel
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE

Dale Nispel

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Dale D. Nispel, 80, of Kearney died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

--

Dale was born Aug. 26, 1940, at Beatrice and raised in the Plymouth area. He graduated from Plymouth High School and Kearney State College. Following graduation, he taught school at Bruening High School, then took a job as an engineer for Motorola Inc.

Dale married Elaine Ann Niedfeldt on May 23, 1965, at Falls City. They lived in Dallas, Texas until moving to Kearney in 1971 where he started his own business, Platte Valley Communications. He loved the challenge of running his own business and enjoyed volunteering in many duties at his church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, as Sunday school teacher, elder, building and calling committees, and working with the church's computer systems.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Kearney; sons, Mark (Sara) of Denton and David (Sonya) of Kansas City; and a brother, Howard (Carla) Nispel; six grandchildren; one great-grandson.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Bertha Nispel.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Mayo Clinic.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened about the passing of Dale. He was a person that I had the highest respect. He will never be replaced, because he was one of a kind. My condolences to Elaine, Mark and David.
William Orsborn
Work
July 4, 2021
Dale & Elaine hired me 32 years ago. He was much more than my boss, he was a friend to both Diane and myself. They even became our kids godparents. He was an extremely generous employer and truly treated his employees as family. It is one of the reasons many of us have been with him for over 30 years. He had a real heart for teaching and took time to train many of us. Most of what I know is because of Dale. God bless you my friend. You are missed.
Corey Troyer
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dale gave me my first job out of school. Worked for him for 10 years. Sad to hear of his passing.
Dennis Gardner
Work
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results