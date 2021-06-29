Dale Nispel

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Dale D. Nispel, 80, of Kearney died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Dale was born Aug. 26, 1940, at Beatrice and raised in the Plymouth area. He graduated from Plymouth High School and Kearney State College. Following graduation, he taught school at Bruening High School, then took a job as an engineer for Motorola Inc.

Dale married Elaine Ann Niedfeldt on May 23, 1965, at Falls City. They lived in Dallas, Texas until moving to Kearney in 1971 where he started his own business, Platte Valley Communications. He loved the challenge of running his own business and enjoyed volunteering in many duties at his church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, as Sunday school teacher, elder, building and calling committees, and working with the church's computer systems.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Kearney; sons, Mark (Sara) of Denton and David (Sonya) of Kansas City; and a brother, Howard (Carla) Nispel; six grandchildren; one great-grandson.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Bertha Nispel.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Mayo Clinic.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.