PAPILLION - Dale Stearley, 79, of Gibbon died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Miles Memory Care in Papillion.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon. The Rev. Taylor Shippy will officiate and military honors will be provided.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.