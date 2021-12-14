Menu
Dale Stearley
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
PAPILLION - Dale Stearley, 79, of Gibbon died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Miles Memory Care in Papillion.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon. The Rev. Taylor Shippy will officiate and military honors will be provided.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
My condolences to the family. Prayers for peace and healing in this difficult time.
The Gover Family
Other
December 19, 2021
