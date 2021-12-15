Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Stearley
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
PAPILLION - Dale Stearley, 79, of Gibbon died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Miles Memory Care in Papillion.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon. The Rev. Taylor Shippy will officiate and military honors will be provided by the Gibbon American Legion Post 310 and the United States Navy Honor Guard.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Dale was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Shelton to Gerald W. and Phyllis F. (Brown) Stearley. He attended Shelton High School and graduated with the class of 1960. Dale served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Carol Hegel on Oct. 5, 2002, in California.
Survivors include his wife, Carol of Gibbon; daughter, Carolyn and Doug Schmitt of Winton, Calif.; sisters, Joyce and Vern Bauer and Mary Wrede, all of Grand Island, Sue and Jim Farley of Winton, Calif.; brother, Richard Stearley of Eureka, Calif.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny Stearley; sister, Lynne Smolnik; and brother-in-law, Dale Wrede
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences to the family. Prayers for peace and healing in this difficult time.
The Gover Family
Other
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results