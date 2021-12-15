PAPILLION - Dale Stearley, 79, of Gibbon died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Miles Memory Care in Papillion.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery near Gibbon. The Rev. Taylor Shippy will officiate and military honors will be provided by the Gibbon American Legion Post 310 and the United States Navy Honor Guard.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Dale was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Shelton to Gerald W. and Phyllis F. (Brown) Stearley. He attended Shelton High School and graduated with the class of 1960. Dale served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Carol Hegel on Oct. 5, 2002, in California.
Survivors include his wife, Carol of Gibbon; daughter, Carolyn and Doug Schmitt of Winton, Calif.; sisters, Joyce and Vern Bauer and Mary Wrede, all of Grand Island, Sue and Jim Farley of Winton, Calif.; brother, Richard Stearley of Eureka, Calif.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny Stearley; sister, Lynne Smolnik; and brother-in-law, Dale Wrede
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.