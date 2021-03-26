RIP Governor Dale Wolf, a mentor to me for decades. Dale and his late wife Clarice Wolf, who passed away just 3 years ago last month, were Blessed with rich, full and contributing lives, and, most important alongside their Christian faith, a Loving Family.



Dale and I first met in 1985, and in 1986, DuPont's External Affairs VP assigned me to lead Public Affairs for DuPont's $3bil Agricultural Business, working for Dale. Given our shared MidWestern roots / value systems, his Nebraska and mine Illinois, Dale and I immediately bonded.



He retired early, not long after, to become a Cabinet Secretary for Gov. Mike Castle, then in 1988 GovCastle's LtGov, succeeding him as Governor for 3 weeks early in 1993. But, once you worked for Dale, you always worked for him, more with him.



I was privileged to put together the campaign that earned Dale the State Chamber's top honor, the Josiah Marvel Cup. Dale and I always stayed in touch, and I last talked with him a few weeks ago. He will be missed. He was a wonderful man.



My wife Sandi and I send our “Prayers for the Peace that Passeth Understanding” to his family on the passing of this truly great man.

Sam Waltz Friend March 26, 2021