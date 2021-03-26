Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Edward Wolf
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE
WILMINGTON, Del. - Dale Edward Wolf, 96, of Wilmington, Delaware, a former Kearney resident, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Country House Retirement Community in Wilmington.
Due to the pandemic, a communal celebration of life will be held at a later date. Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematory in Wilmington is in charge of arrangements.
Dale was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Kearney, Nebraska.
He married Clarice Marshall on Dec. 31, 1946. On Feb. 23, 2018 she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
It is with such great sadness that I learn of Dale's passing. We had many professional adventures together in China and it was my privilege and honor to have known this kind and gentle man who loved his family above all else. My sincere condolences to his children and grandchildren. He is, has always been and often will be, in my thoughts. The only consolation to us all is that he is again with his dear Clarice.
Clare Brown
Other
July 7, 2021
RIP Governor Dale Wolf, a mentor to me for decades. Dale and his late wife Clarice Wolf, who passed away just 3 years ago last month, were Blessed with rich, full and contributing lives, and, most important alongside their Christian faith, a Loving Family.

Dale and I first met in 1985, and in 1986, DuPont's External Affairs VP assigned me to lead Public Affairs for DuPont's $3bil Agricultural Business, working for Dale. Given our shared MidWestern roots / value systems, his Nebraska and mine Illinois, Dale and I immediately bonded.

He retired early, not long after, to become a Cabinet Secretary for Gov. Mike Castle, then in 1988 GovCastle's LtGov, succeeding him as Governor for 3 weeks early in 1993. But, once you worked for Dale, you always worked for him, more with him.

I was privileged to put together the campaign that earned Dale the State Chamber's top honor, the Josiah Marvel Cup. Dale and I always stayed in touch, and I last talked with him a few weeks ago. He will be missed. He was a wonderful man.

My wife Sandi and I send our “Prayers for the Peace that Passeth Understanding” to his family on the passing of this truly great man.
Sam Waltz
Friend
March 26, 2021
A great gentleman, always had a great interest and kind words for every DuPont associate, fond memories of the times we shared. Condolences to the family.
Marvin Cytron
Coworker
March 24, 2021
Sincere condolences to the entire Wolf family. I had the pleasure of meeting Dale and Clarice at Forwood Manor. They were devoted friends to Eleanor Cole. Their frequent visits afforded mr the pleasure of getting to be in their company on many occasions.
They were certainly the epitome of what gentleman and lady in every sense of the word.
May they rejoice in Paradise upon their Heavenly reunion!
God bless all who knew and loved these dear people.
Sincerely,
Randy Huber
Forwood Manor, Retired
Randall Huber
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results