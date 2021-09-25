OMAHA - Dalton Cole Arnold, 26, of Omaha died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home in Omaha. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak, Cutler Mortuaries, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha.

He was born May 31, 1995, to Jeff and Vicki Arnold in Plattsmouth. He attended Plattsmouth Elementary and later graduated from Bellevue West High School.

Dalton was always fascinated with tools at a very young age. At 3, he could wind up a "tord" (cord) better than most 30 year olds. As a teenager he detasseled corn, and had a quick grasp on new things, such as snow skiing, probably from playing on a Bellevue ice hockey team for several years. He loved cars, he had a BMW and Jaguar among others, video games, family, friends, but most all he loved his pitbull dog, "Lucky." They were inseparable. Dalton followed in his dad's footsteps and entered the plumbing profession. First working in Kearney and then in Omaha, where he worked until his death.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff Arnold of Kearney and Vicki Holoubeck (Dan Lueders) of Plattsmouth; younger brother, Sterling Arnold of Kearney, grandparent, Terrence Holoubeck of Kearney; many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Dorothy Arnold of Loup City and Sara Holoubeck of Kearney.

Memorials may be sent to Vicki Holoubeck for future designation.

Cards of sympathy or condolences may be sent to Vicki Holoubeck, 4218 Cedar Creek Road, Plattsmouth, NE 68048; or Jeff Arnold, 420 Evergreen Road, Kearney, NE 68845.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 25, 2021.