COZAD - Danny Albrecht Jr., 40, of Cozad died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home. A celebration of life will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. May 2, 2021, at Elm Creek Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Lions Club in Elm Creek. -- Danny was born Aug. 21, 1980, in Kearney to Danny Albrecht Sr. and Melonie Markus. He is father to Danny Albrecht III and Amara Wieduwilt. Danny Jr. was known to have a big heart with a smile that was infectious to those around him. Those close to him knew him to be an amazing artist. He was a loving father and brother and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his children, Danny III and Amara; sister, Beth Limbach; brothers, Chase Albrecht and Dillen (Katie) Albrecht; his grandmother, Connie Scott; mother, Melonie Markus; and girlfriend, Heather Franks; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Danny Jr. was preceded in death by his father. Danny Albrecht Sr.; and his grandparents, Betty and Ray Markus.
Danny I am so sorry. You were a great childhood friend to me. Saved me many times and were always there. Until we meet again. Thoughts to heather, his children and everyone who loved him.
Alisa churchill (Irwin)
March 27, 2021
The Danburg Clan Love You
March 27, 2021
I'm sorry for your to all family, an friend. All thoe I didn't know danny jr that well but I am close to his son Danny very well as he, an his mom Rochelle as they are family, RIP Danny jr. You will be missed
Brent Tracy
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers to the family and friends.
Angie Sickler
March 27, 2021
Im so very sorry to hear about Danny.
Sharon Brown
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends. May God bless, comfort and protect you all.
Robert and Amber Salts
March 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Brandi Brewster
March 26, 2021
I love and miss you Danny. Faith and AJ miss you too. You will always be in our hearts.
Heather Franks
March 26, 2021
We will miss you Danny Please watch out for our son & your daughter We love you Rest in Paradise