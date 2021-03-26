COZAD - Danny Albrecht Jr., 40, of Cozad died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. May 2, 2021, at Elm Creek Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Lions Club in Elm Creek.

--

Danny was born Aug. 21, 1980, in Kearney to Danny Albrecht Sr. and Melonie Markus. He is father to Danny Albrecht III and Amara Wieduwilt.

Danny Jr. was known to have a big heart with a smile that was infectious to those around him. Those close to him knew him to be an amazing artist. He was a loving father and brother and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Danny III and Amara; sister, Beth Limbach; brothers, Chase Albrecht and Dillen (Katie) Albrecht; his grandmother, Connie Scott; mother, Melonie Markus; and girlfriend, Heather Franks; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Danny Jr. was preceded in death by his father. Danny Albrecht Sr.; and his grandparents, Betty and Ray Markus.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2021.