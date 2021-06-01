HOLDREGE - Darlene Mae Hanson, 92, of Bertrand died May 17, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield with the Rev. Daniel Landin officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Gosper County. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene's memorial service will be livestreamed via the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page. A memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home. The family will be present.

Darlene was born in Bertrand, on May 11, 1929, to Harry Elmer and Clara Anna Augusta (Millahn) Ebmeier.

On June 8, 1947, she married Raymond Paul Hanson at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand. On March 16, 1999, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Virginia Hess of Lincoln, Janet Myers of Clarks, Jamie Isom of Valentine and John Hanson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 1, 2021.