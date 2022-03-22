KEARNEY - Darlene B. Lewis, 89, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Elisabeth Himmelman will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.