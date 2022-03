KEARNEY - Darlene B. Lewis, 89, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Elisabeth Himmelman will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.Memorials are suggested to the family for designation later.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.