Darlene B. Lewis
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
KEARNEY - Darlene B. Lewis, 89, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Elisabeth Himmelman will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Mar
25
Visitation
12:30p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Kearney, NE
Mar
25
Burial
Kearney Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to all of Darlene´s family. A long time acquaintance. She will be missed.
Roberta Nansel
March 22, 2022
