KEARNEY - Darlene B. Lewis, 89, of Kearney died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
Darlene B. Lewis was born May 30, 1932, in Pleasanton to William "Bill" and Bernice Hoffman. She attended school in Pleasanton.
Darlene married Edward "Bud" Lewis on Nov. 24, 1950, in Kearney. There were four children born to this union, Debra Lewis Happold, Darla Lewis Stromberg, Ed Lewis and Dennis Lewis. Early in their marriage, the couple lived in Scottsbluff. After a short time there, they moved back to Kearney, which has been her home for 70 years.
After returning to Kearney, they lived in and owned a neighborhood grocery store near Pioneer Park. After closing the grocery store, Darlene worked at the women's clothing store Gerald's Shop. She then began working at Redman Shoes, where she was employed for 45 years. Many people requested Darlene to fit their shoes. She fitted shoes for several generations of families. She remembered many shoe sizes up until the time of her death. After retirement, she was an ambassador at Old Towne Alchemy, her granddaughter Erica's store, and a realtor assistant to her granddaughter Kelli. She is known for her sugar cookies and her collection of over 300 teapots.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church.
Her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were the most important part of her life.
Survivors include her sons, Edward (Judy) Lewis of Lincoln and Dennis (Michaela) Lewis of Kearney; son-in-laws, Gary Stromberg of Kearney and Bob Happold of Grand Island; grandchildren, Erica (Blake) Covey, Leah (Andrew) Stade, all of Kearney, Lindsay (Jarod) Shearer of Lincoln, Kelli (Scott) Rucker of Kearney, C.J. (Jill) Happold of Lincoln, Darbi (Brady) Roeder of Kearney, Breanne Wilton of Papillion, Abigail (Adam) Sterling of Omaha, and Rob (Brittney) Lewis of Kearney; along with 21 great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; daughters, Debra Lewis Happold and Darla Lewis Stromberg; sisters, Verda Fairfield and Mardell Schmidt; brother, Darwin Hoffman; and great-granddaughter, Harlee Lewis.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2022.