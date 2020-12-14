HOLDREGE - Graveside services for Darlene Noble, 89, of Holdrege will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Reverend Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating.

Additional memorial services will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or viewing.

Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Darlene Mae Noble (Podlesak) was born at a farm to Millard and Mayme (Uldrich) Podlesak on Jan. 22, 1931, near Milligan.

Darlene married Clark Noble on Dec. 18, 1952.

Survivors include her husband, J. Clark Noble of Holdrege; her daughter, Carol Mathias of Lincoln; her son, Dan Noble of Lincoln; and one granddaughter.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.