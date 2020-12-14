Menu
Darlene Noble
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Graveside services for Darlene Noble, 89, of Holdrege will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Reverend Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating.
Additional memorial services will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or viewing.
Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Darlene Mae Noble (Podlesak) was born at a farm to Millard and Mayme (Uldrich) Podlesak on Jan. 22, 1931, near Milligan.
Darlene married Clark Noble on Dec. 18, 1952.
Survivors include her husband, J. Clark Noble of Holdrege; her daughter, Carol Mathias of Lincoln; her son, Dan Noble of Lincoln; and one granddaughter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you and wishing peace and comfort to all at this sad time of loss. Sincerely, Carol Meyer
Carol Meyer
December 8, 2020
Clark, Carol, Dan and family ~ We are sad to hear of Carol's passing on. While we are left behind we are also happy to know that she in now on her next adventure of eternal life while waiting for us to be reunited. May God grant you peace and fond memories now and in the days ahead.
Myrl and Cyndy (Wilke) Wieland
December 5, 2020
