LOUP CITY - Darlene A. Spotanski, 79, of Loup City, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene was born March 19, 1942, at Chapman to Frank J. and Josephine M. (Klimek) Dembowski.

She married Alozy M. Spotanski on April 25, 1962.

Survivors include her husband, Alozy of Loup City; children, Mark Spotanski of Sweetwater, Karen Spotanski of Ashton, Melanie Jonak of Rockville, Michele Killion of St. Paul, Mitch Spotanski of Loup City, Maria Curlo of Ashton and Marti Jo Heikel of Hazard; sister, Deana Kole of St. Paul; 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.