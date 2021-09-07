Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrel Brown
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE

Darrel Brown

Hazard resident, 86

HAZARD - Darrel Brown, 86, of Hazard died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev's. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.

Interment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

--

Darrel L. Brown was born June 20, 1935, in Amherst to Joe and Vida (Slocum) Brown. He received his education from Ravenna High School, graduating with the class of 1953.

Darrel married Kristine Reinertson on Dec. 31, 1976 at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Darrel farmed and ranched his whole life. He also was a Garst seed corn salesman for many years. He was a good neighbor, a steward of the land and a loving father and grandfather. Darrel never missed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed fishing, Nebraska football, riding horses and was an avid bowler. He looked forward to meeting for coffee at the Riverstop.

He was a member of Kearney First Lutheran Church, Beaver Township Board, Pleasanton School Board, Ravenna Chamber of Commerce and Ravenna Tractor Pull Association.

Survivors include his wife, Kris of Hazard; son, Jason (Abigail) Brown of Bertrand; daughter, Jenny Brown of Hazard; grandchildren, Emma and Mykel Brown of Bertrand; as well as many extended family and friends.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack Brown

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Kris and family, We were saddened to hear of Darrel´s passing. His ready smile and sense of humor will be missed! Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Tom and Terri Hongsermeier
Terri Hongsermeier
Friend
August 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you, Kris, and your family.
Deb (Harris) Jensen
August 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results