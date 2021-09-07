Darrel Brown

Hazard resident, 86

HAZARD - Darrel Brown, 86, of Hazard died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev's. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.

Interment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

--

Darrel L. Brown was born June 20, 1935, in Amherst to Joe and Vida (Slocum) Brown. He received his education from Ravenna High School, graduating with the class of 1953.

Darrel married Kristine Reinertson on Dec. 31, 1976 at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Darrel farmed and ranched his whole life. He also was a Garst seed corn salesman for many years. He was a good neighbor, a steward of the land and a loving father and grandfather. Darrel never missed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed fishing, Nebraska football, riding horses and was an avid bowler. He looked forward to meeting for coffee at the Riverstop.

He was a member of Kearney First Lutheran Church, Beaver Township Board, Pleasanton School Board, Ravenna Chamber of Commerce and Ravenna Tractor Pull Association.

Survivors include his wife, Kris of Hazard; son, Jason (Abigail) Brown of Bertrand; daughter, Jenny Brown of Hazard; grandchildren, Emma and Mykel Brown of Bertrand; as well as many extended family and friends.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack Brown

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.