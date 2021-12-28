BROKEN BOW - Darrell Dean Myers, 81, of the Lillian community died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Gates Community Center in Gates with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.
Burial will be at Lillian Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Darrell was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Lillian to Lloyd and Alma (Howell) Myers.
He married Ruth Ann Spanel on May 4, 1963.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Broken Bow; children, Robin Christen of Anselmo, Annette Geiser of Merna, Amy Brunken of Burwell and Brent Myers of Broken Bow; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.