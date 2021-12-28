Darrell’s laugh, always laughing. So many fun memories with your family. The excitement of pulling up your drive, the farm smell and all the animals. It was a great place to be now it’s time for Darrell to enjoy them deer adventures with dad again, hug his boy and all his loved ones up there in paradise. Love you Aunt Ruth and families. Your all in my prayers.

God Bless,

Tam

Tammi Spanel-Campbell Family December 27, 2021