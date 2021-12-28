Menu
Darrell Dean Myers
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Darrell Dean Myers, 81, of the Lillian community died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Gates Community Center in Gates with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.
Burial will be at Lillian Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Darrell was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Lillian to Lloyd and Alma (Howell) Myers.
He married Ruth Ann Spanel on May 4, 1963.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Broken Bow; children, Robin Christen of Anselmo, Annette Geiser of Merna, Amy Brunken of Burwell and Brent Myers of Broken Bow; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
29
Vigil
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Gates Community Center
Gates, NE
Dec
30
Burial
Lillian Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences. May your memories be a blessing at this time of sorrow.
Arlene Lyddon
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deanne (Tolen) Loehr
Acquaintance
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow!
Gary and Deb Coble
Friend
December 31, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Amy Tharp
December 29, 2021
Ruth, Our thoughts have been with you and your dear family. We ask that Gods love surrounds you all and brings you His peace and comfort though these tough times. May you share your memories with one another and find love , joy, and happiness together! God Bless You
Don and Kathy Province
Friend
December 29, 2021
You could always count on Darrell for a smile and a reason to laugh. Condolences to the family.
Mike & Karen Connely
Acquaintance
December 29, 2021
Thanks for always having a smile, it was a pleasure to get to know you.
Kelly Bell
Coworker
December 28, 2021
Darrell’s laugh, always laughing. So many fun memories with your family. The excitement of pulling up your drive, the farm smell and all the animals. It was a great place to be now it’s time for Darrell to enjoy them deer adventures with dad again, hug his boy and all his loved ones up there in paradise. Love you Aunt Ruth and families. Your all in my prayers.
God Bless,
Tam
Tammi Spanel-Campbell
Family
December 27, 2021
Prayers of comfort for Ruth & family in their loss of Darrell. He was a special husband, father & grandpa to his family. Love to you Amy, Brett, Makenna & Jessica.
Patty DeGroff
Friend
December 27, 2021
Prayers for all of you. I pray that sweet memories sustain you through this difficult time.
Tracy Geiser
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Rest in Peace Darrell.
Larry Larson
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Payers for the families!! May God be next to each of you to help you through this process.
Don and Karen Hendrickson
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
The Buck Family is sending our condolences and prayers to the Brunken family.
Holly and Dan Buck
Family
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
December 24, 2021
