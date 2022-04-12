ELWOOD - Darren D Krull, 54, of Elwood died Thursday, April 7, 2022, while in the line of duty serving his community.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood with the Rev. Aaron Witt officiating.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with family present.

Burial will be at the Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil.

Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings and the Elwood Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

He was born to Gary and Glenda (Wells) Krull on Dec.19, 1967, at Hastings.

He married Cheryl (Stolley) Krull on March 9, 1990.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl of Elwood; children, Christina and Christopher Davison of Bertrand, Roxann and Brad Bieck of Aurora; his parents, Gary and Glenda (Wells) Krull of Glenvil; sisters, Michelle Harm of Stratton and Amy Krull of Glenvil, and eight grandchildren.

