HOLDREGE - Darwin Dale Johnson, 88, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Services will be at a later date.

The family is honoring Darwin's wish for cremation, there will be no visitation or memorial book signing. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Darwin was born May 11, 1932, in Scotia to Ivan and Lyla (Welsh) Johnson.

On June 3, 1951, Darwin married Genny Lane at the family farm near Stamford.

Survivors include his wife, Genny Johnson of Holdrege; daughter, Kathy McInturf of Holdrege; son, Craig Johnson of Cortland; brother, Dean Johnson of Fullerton; sisters, Darlene Jensen of North Loup, Deanna Barta of Elyria and Delores Bennett of Palmer; one grandson; and three great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2020.