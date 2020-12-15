Menu
Darwin Johnson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Darwin Dale Johnson, 88, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Services will be at a later date.
The family is honoring Darwin's wish for cremation, there will be no visitation or memorial book signing. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Darwin was born May 11, 1932, in Scotia to Ivan and Lyla (Welsh) Johnson.
On June 3, 1951, Darwin married Genny Lane at the family farm near Stamford.
Survivors include his wife, Genny Johnson of Holdrege; daughter, Kathy McInturf of Holdrege; son, Craig Johnson of Cortland; brother, Dean Johnson of Fullerton; sisters, Darlene Jensen of North Loup, Deanna Barta of Elyria and Delores Bennett of Palmer; one grandson; and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2020.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of the passing of Darwin. My thoughts and prayers are with Genevieve, Kathy and Craig. Family visits to Arapaho and Holdrege were always filled with fun and plenty of good food!
Mary (Kennedy) Herley
December 16, 2020
