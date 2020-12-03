ELM CREEK - Daryl Dean Calkins, 83, of Elm Creek died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

Inurnment will be held over Memorial weekend at Strand Lutheran Church.

--

Daryl was born on June 15, 1937, in Corning, Iowa, to Kenneth and Velma (Mosman) Calkins. He graduated high school in Corning and joined the Army to see the world. It was while he was in service to his country he met Stefania Steiner. They were married in 1959 and to the union was born Audrey, Ramona and Maria.

Daryl and Stefania farmed in Iowa until 1969 when he accepted a banking position in Elm Creek. Daryl was a born entrepreneur and adventurer, having traveled to 18 foreign counties, he also learned to fly and even taught flying at a college.

He and Stefania started a grain bin storage company for farmers and small co-ops, then branching out to customized scales.

Daryl will join Stefania in burial at Strand Lutheran Church, the same place they were married and five generations of Calkins and Mosman reside.

Although we will miss him, we know God just got a one-of-a-kind treasure and some great advice on farming.

Survivors include his three daughters and one grandchild; and his sisters, Roberta Musil, Myrna Maines and her husband Duane.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stefania; his sisters, Carol Trussell, her husband Charles, and Norma; and his brother-in-law, Bill Musil.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.