RIVERDALE - David T. Berke, 61, of Lexington died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Riverdale surrounded by his children after a courageous journey with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with burial at Greenwood Cemetery to follow. The service will be livestreamed on Grace Lutheran Church's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Dave was born July 2, 1960, to Robert and Marian (Courkamp) Berke. Survivors include Dave's mother, Marian of Lexington; children: Sarah Taubenheim of Riverdale, Ted of Elwood and Madison of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brothers, Tom of Glenwood, Iowa, and Mitch of Elwood; girlfriend Mari Hock-Arnold of Mesa, Ariz.; and two grandsons.
Prayers and hugs to each of Dave’s family members. So sad to hear that Dave lost his battle with the cancer. He will be greatly missed by many!
Chani Baumann
Classmate
January 19, 2022
Adam, Myra, Jack and Abigail G
January 12, 2022
I am heartbroken for all of you and the community of Lexington. Dave was such a great man and loyal friend. He was truly a mentor to me in my days alongside him on the LVFD. He always helped me to become a better firefighter and medic and I enjoyed many laughs with him at the firehall, the fire banquet, and many other occasions such as husker games and Thursday meetings. He was always a blast! The community lost a great man who truly cared for others and I can hardly remember a time that I didn't see him on a call. He was dedicated to making Lexington a better place and always made the people around him smile. I will miss him and I am so sorry I didn't get the chance to tell him goodbye. Please accept my sincerest condolences.
Michael Maloley
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Roxie Owens Koenig
January 12, 2022
Berke Family- I wish you all comfort and guidance as you navigate this tough time. Our community will sure miss Dave and will be forever grateful for all that he has done, his dedication and service will not be forgotten. Sarah, Ted, and Madison I am thinking of you and the rest of your family.
Haley Rogers
Friend
January 12, 2022
Wishing Dave's family comfort and peace during this difficult time. May your special memories help you along grief's journey.
Karen Bergh
Coworker
January 11, 2022
Ted, Sorry about your Dad. He was a great coach for our traveling basketball and baseball teams. I wasn't the best athlete, but he always gave me a chance and kept his cool with mistakes. He was a great mentor and coach for all of us.
Ross Rogers
Friend
January 11, 2022
Geoff & Amy (Bossung) Jenkins
January 11, 2022
Our sincere condolences to the Berke family. We are so sorry. Sending you our love.
Kyle and Ami Leath
Friend
January 10, 2022
Mary L Keller
January 10, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kopel
Friend
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dee Plummer
Friend
January 10, 2022
My sincere condolences for the Berke family. I knew David as we were members of Grace Lutheran.
Connie Meyer Breidenbach
January 10, 2022
On behalf of Funk Rural Fire Department. God Bless
Christopher Nahgonbe-Heinze
Coworker
January 10, 2022
Most upbeat guy, a friend to all. Legacy of positivity, that smile.
Chris Scheef
Friend
January 10, 2022
My sincere condolences to your entire family Sarah. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Shari Collison
Coworker
January 10, 2022
Carey hendrix
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. His spirit lives on in you.