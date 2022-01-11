I am heartbroken for all of you and the community of Lexington. Dave was such a great man and loyal friend. He was truly a mentor to me in my days alongside him on the LVFD. He always helped me to become a better firefighter and medic and I enjoyed many laughs with him at the firehall, the fire banquet, and many other occasions such as husker games and Thursday meetings. He was always a blast! The community lost a great man who truly cared for others and I can hardly remember a time that I didn't see him on a call. He was dedicated to making Lexington a better place and always made the people around him smile. I will miss him and I am so sorry I didn't get the chance to tell him goodbye. Please accept my sincerest condolences.

Michael Maloley Friend January 12, 2022