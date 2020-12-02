KEARNEY - David Hibbs Sr., 59, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, South Dakota. Burial will follow at Winner City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

--

David Alan Hibbs was born May 13, 1961, in Hastings to Donald and Maryleen Hibbs. He was raised in Superior and attended Superior Public Schools until he graduated from Superior High School in 1979.

He married Sheryl Marie Carpenter on Aug. 9, 1980. He adopted Sheryl's daughter, Jennifer Renae Hibbs, on June 1, 1980. They had a son, David Alan Hibbs Jr., born on Jan. 28, 1981, and another son, Jason Lynn Hibbs, who was born June 26, 1983. He became a law enforcement officer on May 10, 1981. His career as a cop ended on Aug. 19, 1992, in Guymon, Oklahoma, due to a back injury by a suspect he was arresting. He was retired out and on disability until he passed away.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Renae Hibbs (Alex); sons, David Alan Hibbs Jr. and Jason Lynn Hibbs (Maggie); grandchildren, Jaymee Hibbs, Britney Hibbs, Dylan Hibbs, Aclynn Osterbuhr, Aayden Hibbs, Caitlynn Anderson and Chloe Blank; sister, Lori Fennell; his parents, Donald and Maryleen Hibbs; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by ex-wife, Sheryl Marie Hibbs; grandparents, George and Alice Hibbs; Ben Vavra and first wife, Goldie Vavra and second wife, Margaret Vavra; and uncle, Merle Dwayne Vavra.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.