HOLDREGE - David Lee Johnson Sr., 77, of Holdrege died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home .

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team. There will be a lunch and time of fellowship following the services at the Eagles Club in Holdrege.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home at Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

David was born June 3, 1944, at Holdrege to Herbert and Dora (Langenberg) Johnson.

He married Margaret Upson. They later divorced.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Johnson of Holdrege; his brother, Dennis Johnson of Agra, Kansas; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 28, 2021.