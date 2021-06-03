HOLDREGE - David Lee Johnson Jr., 52, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.



A celebration of life gathering will be 3:30 p.m. June 13 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Holdrege.



A private inurnment will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. The family is honoring his wish for cremation.



David was born July 14, 1968, at Kearney to David L. and Margaret (Upson) Johnson.



On Jan. 24, 2017, David married Candy M. Ribera in Elwood.



Survivors include his wife Candy Johnson of Bertrand; son Brandon Johnson of Hastings; one grandson; mother Margaret Duffy of Bertrand; father David L. Johnson, Sr. of Holdrege and sister Michelle "Shelly" Johnson of Holdrege.





Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 3, 2021.