David Lee Johnson Sr.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - David Lee Johnson Sr., 77, of Holdrege died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home in Holdrege.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.
A memorial book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday with family greeting friends from 2-3:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Military honors will be provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
There will be a lunch and time of fellowship following the services at the Eagles Club in Holdrege.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in David's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
