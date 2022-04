HOLDREGE - David Lee Johnson Sr., 77, of Holdrege died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home in Holdrege.Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.A memorial book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday with family greeting friends from 2-3:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.Military honors will be provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.There will be a lunch and time of fellowship following the services at the Eagles Club in Holdrege.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in David's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.